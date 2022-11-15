Marilyn Irene Smith, 93, of Brooklyn, entered heaven on November 7, 2022. She was born to Clark and Lucille Conant on October 23, 1929.

Marilyn was a soft-spoken, feisty lady even though she was small in stature. She was a hard worker, devoted to family and God. Her memory will live on in all the lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years Ethan; as well as her parents, one brother, four sisters, and one daughter-in-law. She is survived by her children, Noreen (Howard) Bartlett, Debbie (Scott) Randall, Denise (Steve) Plate, Philip (Debbie) Smith, Laurie (Mark) Mattis, and Ethan (Tina) Smith; one sister, Ruth Counts; and 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.