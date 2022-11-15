Obituary Details

Marilyn Irene Smith

Marilyn Irene Smith, 93, of Brooklyn, entered heaven on November 7, 2022. She was born to Clark and Lucille Conant on October 23, 1929.

Marilyn was a soft-spoken, feisty lady even though she was small in stature. She was a hard worker, devoted to family and God. Her memory will live on in all the lives she touched.

  She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years Ethan; as well as her parents, one brother, four sisters, and one daughter-in-law. She is survived by her children, Noreen (Howard) Bartlett, Debbie (Scott) Randall, Denise (Steve) Plate, Philip (Debbie) Smith, Laurie (Mark) Mattis, and Ethan (Tina) Smith; one sister, Ruth Counts; and 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.