Robert Gerald Hess, 64, of Jackson, passed away on October 29, 2022. He was born April 11, 1958, in Toledo, Ohio the son of Gerald and Katharine Hess.

Bob was raised in Perrysburg, Ohio, and married his high school sweetheart on January 27, 1984. He graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in natural resource management. He began working for the Anderson’s in Maumee, Ohio, and transferred to Anderson’s grain elevator in Albion in 1989 and he retired in 2012.

He was preceded in death by his father. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Melissa; son, Craig Hess; daughter, Loren (Tom) Torrice; stepson, Nicholas Elkington; grandchildren, Isabel, Elena, Gianna, Lucianna, and Amedio; sisters, Sharon Hess, Pam (Kevin) Smith and Sue Hess; nephews, Adam and Nathan (Sarah) Smith; great-nephews, Audrey, Jack, Lane and Griffin Smith.

Bob enjoyed everything about the outdoors, especially waterfowl and deer hunting with his son and cousins. He was involved with 4-H and sports with his children. He will be remembered for his compassion, loyalty, and quick wit. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Per Bob’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bob may be made to Duck’s Unlimited or Cascade’s Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to sherwoodfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake.