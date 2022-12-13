James “Jim” Reed Jakeway, 69, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 6, 1953, in Detroit, Mich., to Barrett B. and Virginia P. (Powell) Jakeway. Jim lived in the Devils Lake area most of his life and more recently in the Cambridge Township-Brooklyn area. He married Deborah L. Dilworth on June 26, 2004, in Onsted, and she passed away on January 14, 2011. Jim graduated from Addison High School in 1971. He was formerly employed at Hydro Aluminum in Adrian for many years. He then was a stock supervisor at Yoder’s BP in Brooklyn. Jim was a member of the Durkee-Seager American Legion Post #550 in Onsted and a member of the Brooklyn Moose Lodge. He enjoyed “living life large” with his buddies. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Detroit Red Wings and the Michigan Wolverines. Jim loved his family.

Jim is survived by three sons, James B. Jakeway (Wayne Larson) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Andrew P. Jakeway of Adrian, John R. Jakeway of Adrian; four step-daughters, Chasidy Seabolt of Hudson, Heather Bancroft of Brooklyn, Jessica (Matt) Roesch of Onsted, Megan Bancroft of Onsted; three grandchildren, three sisters, Jane Jakeway (Tony Burger) of Whitmore Lake, Mich., Susie (Jan) Kenyon of Tecumseh, Judy Isaacson of Northfield, Ill., many nieces and many friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Deborah.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Addison Athletic Boosters.

