David Waters, 63, of Brooklyn, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. David’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. His memorial service will be held following visitation at 11 a.m. Adam Davidson will serve as Celebrant.

He was born on April 14, 1959, in Ann Arbor, Mich.; then adopted by John and Virginia (Wagner) Waters. David married Elizabeth Head in 2007 at Heart of the Lakes Church, blending their families together. He will be remembered as a kind, loving and devoted husband, dad, papa, and brother.

David will be missed by his wife, Beth; his children, Ashley (Dave) Cook, Rachel (Jason) Linnabary, Zach Alger, Brittany (Adam) Davidson, Ryan (Ronald) Holley-Mallo and Alexis Custer; sisters, Jennifer (Ron) Dunlap and Sara (Scott) Dibiosso; and five grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for David’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.