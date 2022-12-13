Grace Elizabeth Wilson (Moore), 86, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022. Grace had a love for life, family, friends, cooking, flowers, and the outdoors. Grace was born to parents Robert & Pauline Moore in Tecumseh, Mich., on May 24, 1936. Grace married James Wilson in Tecumseh in 1958.

Grace and her husband raised their family in Brooklyn, Mich., where Grace was a teacher in the Columbia Central school district. Grace also coached track and golf.

Grace was the mother of five children, Jamie, Tracy, James, Andrea, and Rodney. Grace was also the grandmother to three grandchildren, Diamond, Coley, and Jana. Grace was predeceased by her daughter, Tracy; her husband of 46 years, James; and her two siblings, Robert and Shirley.

Grace’s children are planning to have a celebration of her life in the spring of 2023.