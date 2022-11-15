Lois (Davies) DeFay, 83, of Addison, Mich., passed away on November 12, 2022, following a long battle with cancer. Lois was born on October 5, 1939, growing up in Addison, Mich. Lois was preceded in death by her mother, Olive Davies; father, Stephen Davies; sister, Olive Wimple; brother, Richard “Dick” Davies and son, Brian Ray DeFay.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ray “Randy” DeFay; sons, Steve DeFay, Mark (Gina) DeFay, and Randy (Kim) DeFay; daughter-in-law, Shelly DeFay; grandchildren, Meagan (Jason) DeFay, Matt (Tina) DeFay, Rachel (Ron) Jacobs, Mitch (Trish) DeFay, Jessica (Kacy) Reed, Ty DeFay, Drew (Kirin) DeFay, Sarah DeFay, Caitlyn DeFay, Tami (Jesse) Adams, Melissa (Ethan) Pepper, Sophia DeFay and Brian DeFay; In addition to many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lois was selfless in all things that she did. She was caring and compassionate, having raised several generations within the family.

Lois was an unbelievable cook, always measuring from the heart and never allowing anyone to leave her home hungry. She loved to find a good deal and never wasted anything that could be reused. Above all, Lois was a loving mother, devoted wife, caring sister, aunt, friend, and the absolute greatest grandma/great-grandma around. She will be missed by all that were blessed to have known her.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 20 at 2 p.m. at the Cement City Baptist Church, 16788 Cement City Road, Cement City. Family and friends are welcome to attend the 2 p.m. service with a dinner to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cement City Baptist Church or to the Old National Bank for the benefit of Randy DeFay “in memory” of Lois. Arrangements were entrusted to J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, MI, www.PurseFuneralHome.com.