Mitchell (Rich) Richard Gorecki

Mitchell Richard Gorecki (Rich) is survived by his loving wife, Carol Gorecki (Saunders) of 47 years; three children, Michelle (Jimmie Witt), Dennis Gorecki, and Elizabeth (James Tester); one stepdaughter, Charlene Hickman-Nichols; 13 grandchildren/step-grandchildren, Amy (Brian Garcia), Mitchell Hickman, Tyler Gorecki, Justin Gorecki, Brianna (Josh Griffin), Tiffany Tester, Randy (Tricia Witt), Steven (Michelle Witt), Sarah (Lloyd Rorke), Natasha (Dallas Garvin), Cheyenne (Devon) Soby, Austin Nichols and Dusty (Mariah) Stanley; three great-grandchildren, Emiliano, Rayna and Nolan. He was also survived by his four sisters, Nancy, Donna, Dolores, and Debbie. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth (Sheko) Gorecki in 2016 and his father, Mitchell Gorecki in 1965.

Rich worked at his family’s business Edwards Oil Inc. in Detroit for 45 years with his parents and sisters. Rich and Carol also owned and operated North Shore Marina in Brooklyn, Mich., where he and his family lived for 14 years. He then built a home and retired in East Tawas in 2001 where he enjoyed many years of his favorite pastimes of salmon fishing, target shooting, and socializing at the local clubs. Rich and his wife moved back to Brooklyn, Michigan, in 2019 to be closer to family and medical care.

A memorial will be held for close family and friends in a private ceremony at a later date. He will be placed next to his parents at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Mich.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Lung Association, Michigan Chapter. Please leave a message of comfort for Mitchell’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.