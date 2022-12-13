Margaret E. Gamble

Margaret Elaine Gamble, 95, peacefully left us to be with the Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born on October 17, 1927, in Jackson, Mich., to Cyril J. and Natalie (Pettit) Hartman, Sr. She will be remembered for her courageous strength and independence. Margaret was a very kind and gracious lady that offered guidance to those in need and believed in being all she could be. She acquired a business degree from Jackson Community College, and became an accountant, owning her own business (Margaret H. Gamble Accounting/Tax Service) for over 50 years, retiring in 2015. Over many years her clients became her extended family whom for many, special friendships grew. Margaret was an active member of the American Society of Women Accountants and the Independent Accountants Association of Michigan. She thoroughly enjoyed and was very proud of her home, golfing, and playing bridge with her friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margaret will be missed by her children, Michelle King of South Lake and Michael Rooney of Oklahoma; a very special closeness to her grandson Sean P. (Kim) King and great-grandson, Bennett; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two nieces, Claudia (Hartman) Harrington and Debbie (Hartman) Krans. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard G. Rooney, and husband of 32 years, Nelson M. Gamble, a stepson Thomas Gamble and brother Cyril J. Hartman, Jr.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place. Margaret’s family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rita Catholic Church on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the celebration of her life. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rita Catholic Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Margaret’s family or sign her guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com.