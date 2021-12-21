Zachary Grady Howard, 23, of Jerome passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, Jackson. Zach’s family and friends will gather Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. His funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. with an interment to follow at Roseland Memorial Gardens, Jackson. Officiating will be Pastor Rik Hilborn of Crosspointe Church of Brooklyn.

He was born on June 28, 1998, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to Kenneth and Jennifer (Gotts) Howard. Zach married the love of his life, Kaylee Caudill, on June 30, 2018, in Parma, Mich. He will be remembered for his goofy sense of humor and his love of life. Zach lived to make people laugh. He was a hard-working young man that adored his family. Zach loved riding his motorcycle with his wife and belonged to the A.W.A.L.S group. He enjoyed music and dancing. An avid Ford truck fan, he was always tinkering on them. He was employed at Dexter Blocks as a Mason. Zach will greatly be missed by his family and friends.

Zach is survived by his wife, Kaylee; his children, Jaxson and Mason; his parents, Kenneth Howard, and Jennifer (David Yost) Gotts; grandparents, Tom (Carolyn) Gotts; a brother, Darrell (Amber) Howard; aunts and uncles, Tom (Viki) Gotts; John (Debi) Gotts; Tim (Caron) Gotts; Tony (Genevieve) Gotts; Joel (Heather) Gotts and Maryanne Howard; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Avalynn Jean Howard; grandparents, Larry and Joyce Head and Kenneth and Carolyn Howard.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Zach’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.