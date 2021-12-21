Michael S. Ketner, 65, of Jackson, passed away at Henry Ford Allegiance Health on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Mike was born in Jackson, the son of Lawrence and Jeanette (Ryerson) Ketner. He graduated from Napoleon High School in 1974 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he had a 20-year service career before retirement. After the Navy, he went on to work several shop jobs in St. Louis, Mo., and then in the Jackson area when he moved back to Michigan with his two youngest children in the late 90s.

Mike is survived by five children, Kate Jimenez (Eric), Brian Ketner, Christina (Morgen) Hernandez, Jason Ketner and Jaclyn Ketner; six grandchildren, Micaella, McKenzie, Brodon, Larenzo, Delia and Emma; his sister, Joyce Tolford; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carole Jenkins and one brother, David Ketner.

Mike enjoyed a simple and quiet life in retirement. He liked being a “homebody” and watching sports, especially football as well as playing his video games.

Cremation has taken place and a light luncheon and sharing of stories will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Napoleon Lions Park Pavilion, 7935 Napoleon Road (between M-50 and Stony Lake Road). Military honors will be presented by the Jackson County American Legion Ritual Team at 2 p.m. For those who wish, contributions in Mike’s memory may be directed to his family to assist with final expenses. Arrangements in care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com).