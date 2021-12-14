It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Emily Faulds, 84, of Brooklyn, Mich. She passed away peacefully on November 28.

Emily was born in 1937 in Rhyl, North Wales to Frederick and Emily Lees. In 1956, she immigrated with her family and settled in Toledo, Ohio, where she met her husband of almost 60 years, Allan Faulds. They raised two children, Emily and Peter, moving to the Brooklyn area in 1979. She retired from then Foote Hospital in 1998, after close to 20 years’ service, becoming a housekeeping supervisor. Emily was also a past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Stars, Pyramid Lodge, in Toledo, Ohio.

Emily thoroughly enjoyed lake life, friends, reading, and gardening. Most summer mornings, she could be found re-arranging plants in their various flower beds. Friends and family felt welcome and loved when spending time in their home as if they were part of the family. No one went home hungry! Over the years, the family was fortunate to return to Emily’s beloved Wales to visit her mother and sisters who returned there to live. And later in life, she joined her sisters on trips to Spain, Israel, Holland, and Italy.

Emily will be missed by her husband, Allan Faulds; her daughter, Emily (Mark) Zeiger of Jackson; her son, Peter (Jackie) Faulds of Brooklyn; her grandsons, Scott Zeiger of Kalamazoo, Stuart Zeiger of Dallas, Texas, and Peter Zeiger of Scottsdale, Ariz., and brother, Fred (Joyce) Lees of Brooklyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Emily Lees, sisters, Teresa, Winifred and Margaret; and son-in-law, Mark Zeiger.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice of Jackson for their kindness and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Visitation will be held at Eineder Funeral Home in Brooklyn on Sunday, December 26, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. A private family interment will follow on Monday, December 27.