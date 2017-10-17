Wilma L. Wheaton, 88, of Woodstock Township, Brooklyn, Mich., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at her home.

She was born on Nov. 26, 1928, in Woodstock Township, Brooklyn, Mich., to Clarence G. and Minnie I. (Marks) Ebbert. She married Lynwood L. Wheaton on Sept. 14, 1947, in Woodstock Township, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2015.

Wilma lived in the Woodstock Township area all her life. She graduated from Cement City High School in 1947. She was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife. She drove a school bus for Columbia Schools for 11 years and worked in various grocery stores in the area. She also was a waitress at area restaurants. Wilma was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Woodstock Grange. She was always available to help anyone in need. Wilma enjoyed gardening, canning, playing Bingo, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her cabin up north.

Surviving are four sons, Dale (Beverly) Wheaton of Brooklyn, Jack (Sandra) Wheaton of Jackson, Daniel (Penny) Wheaton of Brooklyn, Tim (Cheri) Wheaton of Brooklyn; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lynwood L. Wheaton; one son, Terry Wheaton; brothers and sisters, Helen, Leora, Nora, Christine, Harry, Phil, Merlin and Hugh.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Ned Bernstein officiating. Burial took place in Woodstock-Sanford Cemetery, Woodstock Township, Lenawee County, Mich. The visitation was from 2-8 p.m. Sunday. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lenawee County Department of Aging.

View this obituary and send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.