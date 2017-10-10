His legacy . . . Terry Lynn Reichel, 71, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 3, 2017 in Lansing, Mich. He was born on Sept. 10, 1946, in Hamilton, Ohio to Edward and Virginia (Tingle) Reichel. Terry married the love of his life, Susan DeLano, on Aug. 30, 1980 in Belleville, Mich.

Terry retired from General Motors after 30 years. He was active in the Brooklyn Community, but what he enjoyed most was watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Terry will be missed by his wife, Sue; his children, Terry (Andrea) Reichel, Kelly (Kevin) VanHeusen, Angi (Chris) Beland and Shannon (Richard) Herdus; ten grandchildren, Jarrett Reichel, Haleigh Herdus, Kylee VanHeusen, Lauren Reichel, Ryan Herdus, Breylen Herdus, Jace Beland, Kaiden VanHeusen, Ashlyn Beland and Kenzie Herdus; sibling, Susan (Richard) Reber. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother James.

His farewell . . . Terry’s family and friends will gather together Tuesday, October 10, 2017, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn, Mich. His farewell service will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at noon, where friends and family with gather from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor John Masters of Cornerstone Community Church of Brooklyn, will conduct the service. Memorial contributions may be given to family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Terry’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.