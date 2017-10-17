Elsie A. Swanberg, formerly of Chelsea, Mich., died in her sleep on Oct. 8, 2017. She was born on Aug. 4, 1925 in Manistique, Mich. to Albert Sautter and Ulla (Lindstrom) Sautter. On Nov. 25, 1962, she married Robert R. Swanberg and they made their home in Chelsea, Mich.

She earned a degree in teaching from Eastern Michigan University, and taught at the High School in Manchester, Mich. and then was a substitute teacher at Chelsea High School. She retired in 1984.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. and Karen Swanberg, of Cement City, Mich.; sisters, Ulla Hettinger of Rovesville, Mich., and Dorothy (Hany) Curtis of Haslett, Mich.; brothers, Don (Fran) Sautter of Paradise, Mich., Bert (Karen) Sautter of McMillan, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews; and three grand dogs, Ricky, Lucy, and her favorite Roscoe.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert R.; her brothers, Alan and Arthur; and her sister, Pauline.

She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cooking, canning, making maple syrup, camping, canoeing, and in her younger days hunting, fishing, trapping and tanning hides.

She will be cremated and a memorial service will be held in Chatham, Mich. at a later date.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Faith in Action of Chelsea, Mich.