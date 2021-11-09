William Thompson, 82, passed away on November 6, 2021. Bill’s family and friends will gather Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, 137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, Mich. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will serve as a celebrant. Military honors will be provided by Wilber-Bartlett Post 315 American Legion.

He was born on October 14, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio, to William and Suzanne (Miller) Thompson. Bill married the love of his life, Linda, on June 26, 1976, at St. Joseph Shrine in the Irish Hills of Michigan. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Bill worked for 39 years at Schindler Elevators and Escalators in Toledo, Ohio, retiring in 2002. After retirement, he began beekeeping which was his passion for 20 years. Bill also enjoyed farming, wood carving, camping, traveling, and fishing in his leisure time.

Bill will be missed by his wife, Linda; siblings, Sue Metzger of Sylvania, Ohio and Cindy (Jeff) DeGroff of Powell, Ohio; a nephew, Nate DeGroff; a niece, Ashley (Steve) McLaughlin and a great-niece, Poppy McLaughlin. He will be deeply missed by his German shepherd “Raven” who was a special friend for five years. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, George Lester.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice of Lenawee. Please leave a message of comfort for Bill’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.