Walter Floyd Dentel, 79, of Addison, Mich., passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.

He was born on July 8, 1942, in Addison, Mich., to Floyd W. and Mary E. (Sanford) Dentel. He was married to Sylvia Sinclair from 1964 to 1966. He was married to Nguyen Phuong Lien Dentel from February 24, 1969, to February 26, 2013. On February 14, 2015, Walt married Carmen Gatt.

Walt lived in Addison nearly his entire life. He graduated from Addison High School in 1959. He then graduated from Barber College in Detroit. With his grandfather, he built Walt’s Barber Shop, which he owned and operated for 51 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Navy for four years.

Walt was a member of the Addison Kiwanis Club for over 40 years, the Addison Jaycees, the Addison Gun Club, Ducks Unlimited, the Brooklyn American Legion Wilbur-Bartlett Post #315, the V.F.W. and a parishioner of St. Rita Catholic Church in Clarklake, Mich. He served on the Addison Village Council for many years, including as Mayor for several terms. Walt was a board member of the Addison Senior Center and a devout supporter of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales of Brooklyn.

Surviving besides his wife, Carmen are his children, Ronnie Dentel of Clinton, Annette Kim Dentel (Khanh Pham) of Washington, D.C., John N. Dentel, M.D. of Detroit; three grandchildren, Justin Dentel, Jacob (Aleisha) Dentel, Anina Kim Dentel-Pham; one brother, Irving Howard (Deloris) Dentel of Addison, nieces, nephews and cousins. Walt was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 44 years, Nguyen Phuong Lien Dentel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at St. Rita Catholic Church in Clarklake, Mich., with Fr. Tom Helfrich, O.S.F.S. and Fr. Ken McKenna, O.S.F.S. concelebrating. Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian with full military honors to be performed by the Brooklyn American Legion Wilbur-Bartlett Post #315. The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with a Rosary Service to be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to de Sales Center (1198 de Sales Drive, Brooklyn, MI 49230).

