Theodore Arthur Oliver, 88, of Grass Lake, Mich., passed away at home, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. He was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., the son of Merle and Eleanor Oliver. Ted was a graduate of the University of Michigan College of Engineering. He retired to upper Michigan from the Ann Arbor/Chelsea area, where he enjoyed working on his tractor and taking long, wooded walks with his poodle.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Irene Oliver and Ronna Oliver and daughter, Bonnie Oliver Fulford. He is survived by his brothers, Don (Sally) Oliver and Brian (Bertha) Oliver; daughter, Nancy (Rob) Oliver Glaspie; son, William Oliver and special friend Gail Leyva. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial will be held at a later date. Please sign Ted’s guest book at sherwoodfh.com.