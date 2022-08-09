William Szentmiklosi, Sr., 95, died August 5, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, Mich. He was born on August 28, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., to James and Anna (Pallagi) Szentmiklosi. Bill graduated from Milan High School in 1944 and served in the United States Army from 1945 through 1946. On June 10, 1950, he married Elizabeth “Betty” Palka in Napoleon, Ohio and she preceded him in death on August 16, 2020.

Bill was a current member of St. Joseph Shrine in Brooklyn and a former member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milan. He retired from the Ford Motor Company in 1985, where he was a Tool and Die Maker. He and Betty loved to travel, spend time with family and play cards. He also enjoyed golf and being outdoors.

Bill is survived by his five children, William (Deanna) Szentmiklosi, Jr., of North Carolina, Mark (Karla) Szentmiklosi of Milan, Kevin (Amy) Szentmiklosi of Brooklyn, Cheryl (Tim) Gilchrist of Jackson, and Jeffrey Szentmiklosi of Kalamazoo; daughter-in-law, Roxanne Szentmiklosi of Connecticut; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides his wife, Betty, he was preceded in death by two sons, Keith and Richard Szentmiklosi; one grandson, Tyler Szentmiklosi, four brothers, Joseph, James, Rudolph, and Robert, and a sister, Anne Devlin.

The family will receive friends at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m. A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at Marble Park Cemetery, Milan, Mich., on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. www.ochalekstark.com.