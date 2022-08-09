David Lee Osborn, 78, of Napoleon, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, under the care of Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. Dave’s family and friends will gather Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, with his funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will officiate. He was born on August 13, 1943, in Jackson, Mich., to Carleton and Janet (Shaw) Osborn. Dave married the love of his life, Catherine, on November 21, 1970, in St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake. He will be remembered as a loving husband, fabulous father and grandpa, and a quiet, kind, gentle soul.

Dave was a private person, a hard worker that enjoyed puttering around in the garage, and in his spare time working on DIY projects. Dave’s pride and joy was his motorcycle. He and Cathy took many Can-Am-Spyder trips throughout the United States. Dave was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his extended family at Napoleon Lawn and Leisure and anyone else who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Dave is survived by his wife, of 51 years, Cathy; his children, Todd (Kimberly) Osborn and Bryan Osborn; siblings, Gary (Janie) Osborn, Jan Osborn, Nancy (Mike) Kastel, Jon (Darlene) Osborn, Julie (Doug) Rideout and Anne (David) Tiihonen; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Aidan and Grayson; Aunt Sally Shaw; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Greg, Frank and Tim Osborn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please leave a message of comfort for David’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.