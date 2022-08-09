Sandra Dee Kelley, 79, of Adrian, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Liberty Place AFC Home.

Born on July 9, 1943, in Van Nuys, Calif., she was the oldest daughter of Delancy and Pauline (Smith) Kelley. Sandra was raised and lived most of her young life in Hudson. She was a graduate of Hudson High School and went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in Education from Siena Heights College and her master’s degree in Education Administration from Eastern Michigan University.

Sandra taught at Miller Elementary School in the Columbia School District for over 21 years until her retirement. Her patience and bubbly personality came through in her teaching and earned her the respect of her students and fellow teachers. Sandra was a collector and was always on the lookout to find ceramic apples, clown figurines and Boyds Bears. Sandra was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Hudson.

She is survived by her sister, Phyllis (Darrell) White of Adrian; niece, Bethany (Paul) Hammerstrom; great-niece, Kaitlin Hammerstrom; and great-nephew, Samuel Hammerstrom. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian, with her brother-in-law, Darrell White officiating. Private burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson, Mich. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Sandra’s honor may be made to the donor’s choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.