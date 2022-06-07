William Richard McCloe, 89, of Brooklyn, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, Jackson.

He was born on June 12, 1932, in Waldron, Mich., to Wilbur and Katie (Fisher) McCloe. Richard is survived by his children, Diane (Ken) Lowry, Garry (Ann) McCloe and Bill (Angie) McCloe, Jr.; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis; sisters, Dorothy (Clark) McLaughlin, Agnes (Carl) Landel, Wilma (Arlo) Cramer, and a brother, Ursa (Georgia) McCloe.

Richard met the love of his life in Waldron, Mich., and was married on February 13, 1952, and enjoyed 63 years with, the late Phyllis Zimmerman. Richard proudly served our country during the Korean War in the United States Army. Richard moved to Brooklyn, Mich., where he was the Railroad Station Agent which was a critical position for the growth and development of the town. Richard’s career with the railroad spanned 43 years. Richard loved all sports especially basketball which he played until age 75. Richard was very involved in community sports, coached, and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting/other school events. Richard had a sense of humor, was young at heart, and very frugal, he enjoyed sharing his financial savviness with his family. Richard loved and delighted in his family and kept special relationships with each of them. Richard was a lifelong church attender, and he will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Richard’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. His family will hold a private graveside service. Pastor Tim Flickinger will officiate.