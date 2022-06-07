David Lowell Hassenzahl was born to Lowell and Juanita Hassenzahl on October 16, 1939, and entered into heaven, with his Lord and Savior, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on May 30, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sylvia (Hunt) Hassenzahl of Manitou Beach, and his two daughters, Barbara Moore (James) of Lakeland, Fla., and Janelle Adams (Jeff) of Manitou Beach. “Papa” is survived by his grandchildren, Cari Danforth (Keith) of Lakeland, Fla.; Lynnzie Wadle (Brandon) of Manitou Beach; and Brady Adams (Rici) of Adrian. “Great Papa” also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Kenzley Russell-Danforth, Colton Danforth, Harper Wadle, Hattie Wadle, Karson Adams and Kaydra Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Juanita Hassenzahl; his brother, John Hassenzahl; and his grandson, Bradley Hicks.

Dave was a lifelong farmer who loved farming alongside his father, Lowell, his best friend, and with his daughter, Janelle, who helped him farm and milk cows for many years. In his later years, he drove for Horizon Transport, delivering RV trailers throughout the United States and Canada. He was a member of the West Rome Baptist Church most of his life, serving as a deacon, and treasurer, and was always repairing any needs the church encountered. He also attended Turning Point Church. Dave lived his entire life humbly and faithfully serving the Lord while attending church whenever the church doors were open. He was a “behind the scenes” man who never wanted any notoriety. He was always willing to help his neighbors, friends, and family in times of need.

