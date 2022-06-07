Brian David Barnes, 53, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 30, 2022. Brian’s family and friends will gather Monday, June 6, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, 137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, Mich. His funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Bart Hall of Central Wesleyan Church, Jackson will officiate.

Brian was born on June 10, 1968, in Jackson, Mich., to David and Eleanor (Heckman) Barnes. Brian married Amy Bixler, on October 25, 2014, in Brooklyn, Mich. He will be remembered as a man who loved his family and pets, especially his cat Laney and his dog Holly, and who never did a job halfway. Brian worked for many years at Ford Motor Company at both the Rawsonville and Livonia Transmission plants. In his spare time, he enjoyed body-building, working on motorcycles, his cars (especially his beloved Jeep), and fixing or improving everything around his house. There wasn’t a job he wouldn’t tackle and see through to its perfect completion.

Brian will be missed by his wife, Amy; his children, Joshua Barnes, Jorrian Barnes and Jaimie (Alex) Torres; siblings, Connie Mack, Jackie Barnes, and Sharon (David) Theisen; grandchildren, Ainsley Torres and soon-to-be-born Loki Barnes; a special nephew, Jason (Veronika) Barnes; his mother-in-law, Luana Bixler and many other nieces and nephews and long-time friends, including his dear friends at NAR-ANON in Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Keith Bixler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Brian’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.