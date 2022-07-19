William Henry Maitland, 63, of Jackson, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 14, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on August 12, 1958, in Detroit, Mich., to Henry and Nancy (Randall) Maitland. Bill married, AnnMarie Manier, on September 25, 1993, in Taylor, Mich. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather that also loved animals, gardening, and the great outdoors. Bill is a graduate of Redford High School, class of 1976. He was an auto salesman when he met and later married Ann. They still have that car, as he enjoyed restoring older automobiles. Bill and Ann owned the restaurant, Jus Bad Food, for 15 years. After his retirement, he enjoyed the quiet life at home with nature and his family.

Bill is survived by his wife of 28 years, Ann; his children, Nicole (Justin Pittman) Maitland, and Matthew Maitland; his mother, Nancy Weber; a brother, Robert Maitland; grandchildren Elizabeth and Freddy; and his in-laws, Kathy and Michael Manier. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Maitland.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Henry Ford Jackson Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Bill’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.