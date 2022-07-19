Katie Jane Valentine Tackett, 88, of Onsted, passed away peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side, Saturday, July 9, 2022, under the care of Henry Ford Jackson Hospice. Katie’s family held a private graveside service at Highland Cemetery.

She was born on February 14, 1934, in Shelby Gap, Ky., to William and Jessie (Damron) Johnson. Katie married the love of her life, Corbid Tackett, on September 25, 1952, in Kentucky. She will be remembered as loving her family above all things. Katie was an extremely good cook. She enjoyed canning, sewing and making candies. Thanksgiving and Christmas were her favorite times of year, as she could cook for her family. Katie was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Stars. She retired from Ford Motor Company in 1981. Katie will be missed greatly by her family and friends, especially her little dog “Lulu”.

Katie is survived by her husband of 69 years, Corbid; her sister, Allie Burke; grandchildren, Steven (Robin) Tackett, Amber Tackett, Travis (Melissa) Tackett, Cody Tackett, and Clayton Tackett; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ernest Tackett; daughter, Darlene Tackett; and five siblings.

