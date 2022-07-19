Peggy M. Mohney (Gifford), 59, of Lake Somerset, formerly of Napoleon Township and Bloomington, Ind., passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. Peggy was born on March 17, 1963, the daughter of Robert and Carol (Kelley) Gifford. In 2010, she was married to her lifelong friend, Richard L. “Rick” Mohney, Jr.

Peggy graduated from Napoleon High School in 1981 and then earned her associate degree from Jackson Community College. She worked as a clerk and receptionist for several businesses including, Midbrook Products, Gentle Dental, Chelsea Dentistry and Bloomington Family Dentistry. Later in her career, she followed her passion, and she opened up her own bakery, Moondrop Sweets.

Peggy was a beautiful person inside and out. She enjoyed spending time on the lake, baking, working with her flowers, doing crafts and hosting family gatherings. She truly loved spending time with her family and friends as well as attending her children’s and grandchildren’s school and sporting events.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Rick; daughter, Gabrielle (Brett) Brice; son, Mitchell (Andrea) Miles; grandchildren, Maizee and Harlow Miles, Ellie and Miles Brice; step-children, Brandon (Brittany) Mohney, Alyssa Mohney, Jared Mohney and Travis (Claire) Mohney; stepgrandchildren, Corey, Madison, Trey and Axel Mohney; her parents, Bob and Carol Gifford; brother, Curt (Penny) Gifford; sister, Jodi Rose; in-laws, Dick and Jan Mohney; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.

As was her request, cremation has taken place. A time of remembrance to share memories and support Peggy’s family will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth St., Michigan Center on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. For those who wish, contributions in Peggy’s memory may be given to Michigan Medicine’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital (www.mottchildren.org/giving then select Make a Gift to Mott). (www.arthur-day.com)