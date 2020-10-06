William D. “Duke” Kelley passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, on his wife’s birthday, at the age of 97 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine. He is survived by his seven children, William P. (Susan) Kelley, Mary C. (George) Edwards, Susan A. (Timothy) Debolt, Thomas M. (Linda) Kelley, Sharon Marie (Hub) Vogt, Joan L. (David) Jones, and John L. (Shaunna) Kelley; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and special granddaughter, Christy Richard.

Duke was a proud WWII Marine veteran. He loved fishing and made many friends at Maple Ridge. Duke enjoyed spending time with his family.

The Mass of Christian burial was held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father James Shaver, Reverend Robert Creagan, and Deacon Mike McCormick as the celebrants. The family received friends at the church on Monday from 10-11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul – St. John’s conference. Funeral arrangements were handled by Desnoyer Funeral Home.