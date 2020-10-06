Gordon Lapham, 89, passed away July 27, 2020, at the Veterans Hospital in Saginaw, Michigan. He was born August 30, 1931, in Detroit. His family moved to Wamplers Lake in 1947. He attended Brooklyn High School where he graduated with the Class of 1950. After that, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 82nd Air Borne Division. Gordon was a charter member of the FOE 3689 in Brooklyn.

In 1968 Gordon married Nancy Swartz, of Dearborn, and she survives. They enjoyed each other’s companionship for the next 52 years.

A private memorial service was held at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich., on September 29, 2020.