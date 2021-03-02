William ‘Bill’ Lee Griffin, 79, of Stockbridge Mich., passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born on October 28, 1941, in Howell, Mich. to parents, Wilton and Thelma Griffin.

Bill is survived by his best friend and wife of 57 years, Sharon Griffin. He is also survived by his children, Richard Griffin and Jennifer (Darin) Johnson; siblings, Richard Griffin, Susan (Jesse) Jenkins, Barbara (Roy) Fry; aunt, Patricia Rowley and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends for whom he loved very much.

Bill attended Riverview Community High School and graduated in 1961 before marrying his high school sweetheart, Sharon. They spent most of their married life living in Liberty, Brooklyn and Jackson, Mich. while recently relocating to Stockbridge.

Bill retired in 1998 from Ford Motor Company after almost 33 years of service without missing a day. Over the years in his spare time, Bill was an avid life-long fisherman, hunter and he enjoyed farming. Bill and Sharon spent many years traveling with friends and taking their RV to various spots in Michigan and other states. He loved any and all outdoor activities. Bill enjoyed serving his community as a volunteer fireman in Riverview, on the Columbia Central School Board in Brooklyn, as an active member of the Masonic Lodge for 26 years and as a Shriner. As a Shriner, Bill was a volunteer driver taking children and their parents to various Shriners Hospitals for Children to receive treatment.

Bill was a loving husband, wonderful father, incredible friend and neighbor who always loved taking the back roads. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

A family service will be held at a future date. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution to Shriners Hospitals for Children, please visit www.shrinerhospitalsforchildren.org.