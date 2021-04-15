Brian Lynn “Bear” Parkhurst, age 61 of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away on April 7, 2021, at his home.

He was born on June 4, 1959, in Addison, Mich., to Clifford E. “Lum” and Janet J. (Patterson) Parkhurst. He married Linda S. Thomson on October 11, 1985, in Adrian, Mich., and she survives. Brian lived most of his life in the Onsted area. He graduated from Onsted High School in 1977. He was a grader operator for the Lenawee County Road Commission. Brian enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Brian is survived by his wife, Linda; one son, Nathan T. (Sarah) Parkhurst of Onsted; two grandchildren, Kylee and Ellory Parkhurst both of Onsted; one sister, Brenda Parkhurst and her friend, Joe Largay of Gainesville, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Barb Lerch and one brother, William “Bill” Parkhurst.

Cremation has taken place. Private graveside services were held in Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted with Pastor Fritz Kruse officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Kidney Foundation. Send condolences to the family at brownvanhemert.com.