William “Bill” David Goings born December 27, 1967, son of Linda Moore Goings and the late Robert Goings, passed away from medical complications on July 30. He is survived by his loving mother, Linda Goings; brothers, Greg (Melissa) Goings, Scott (Kara) Goings; nine nieces and nephews; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and so many others that his life touched.

His love of life and for people will be forever missed. He has been welcomed with open arms by our loving Lord, with his dad waiting for him to be reunited. Arrangements have been made with Eineder Funeral Home – Brooklyn Chapel (137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, Mich.) where visitation and services will take place. Two Visitation sessions were held on Monday, August 3, one for only Senior Citizens (60 and older) from 3-4 p.m. and from 6-7 p.m. for the general public. The Governor’s mandates of mask coverings and social distancing will be observed during the visitations. A funeral service was held Tuesday, August 4 at 11 a.m. with a graveside committal at Highland Cemetery in Brooklyn to follow the service. In Lieu of flowers the family asks donations may be made to Special Olympics of Michigan Area 19, 3010 Wildwood Ave., Ste. 6, Jackson, MI 49202. Please leave a message of comfort for Bill’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.