Matthew S. Hardcastle, age 55, of Canton, Mich., formerly of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away at his home on August 2, 2020, with his sister by his side. He was born to Donald and Mickey (Ialacci) Hardcastle in Jackson, Mich., on May 20, 1965. Matt graduated from Lyle Torrant Center in Jackson in 1991. Matt being a kind and gentle spirit, with an eye for the ladies, proposed to many, but he never married. He worked for 10 years at the Super-8 Motel in Brooklyn with his brother, Kraig and also worked at Hardee’s in Brooklyn for eight years. Matt was very involved in the Special Olympics, he loved to write, bowl, and play basketball. Matt loved to dance and was the star at many wedding receptions.

Matt loved all things Marvel and superheros; for his 55 birthday, Batman surprised Matt and drove him around the Canton community in his Batmobile and 90 members of the community along with friends and family joined Matt in his birthday celebration by singing happy birthday. But most of all Matt loved being around family and friends. He will be missed by all of those that knew him and loved him.

Matt is survived by his twin sister, Lisa (Scott) Grasso; his brothers, Jay (Linda) Hardcastle, Kevin (Christie) Hardcastle, Kraig Hardcastle, Jeff (Debbie) Hardcastle, Bruce (Sheri) Hardcastle, Brian (Kristen) Hardcastle, Todd (Jill) Hardcastle, Chad (Terry) Hardcastle; 24 nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Matts family will greet friends on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 4-5 p.m. (for seniors only) and 5-8 p.m. for public at the Eineder Funeral Home- Brooklyn Chapel (137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, Mich.). To honor Matt’s love for superheroes, the family request that family and friends where their favorite superhero shirt to give Matt a Superhero Sendoff. A service will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the family farm (11530 Hardcastle Road, Norvell, Mich.) beginning at 11 a.m., following his send-off an interment of ashes will take place at Norvell Township Cemetery. Deacon Chris Vida of St. Rita Catholic Parish, Clarklake, MI, will officiate. The Governor’s COVID mandates will be observed, and masks will be required at the funeral home.

In Matt’s honor, memorial donations may be shared with the Lyle Torrant Center, 1175 W. Parnall Road, Jackson, MI 49201, or you may bring a new Superhero toy to be donated to a local nonprofit. Please leave a message of comfort or sign Matt’s guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.