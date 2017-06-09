William B. Crapser

His legacy . . . William B. “Bill”, Crapser, 93 passed away June 9, 2017 at Ganton’s Legacy Assisted Living. He was born in Jackson Aug. 12, 1923 the son of Frank and Emily (Hopson) Crapser. Bill married Marjorie Blake Feb. 21, 1948 in Jackson and she preceded him in death in 2005. He proudly served his country during WW II in the U.S. Army. Bill was employed as a tool and die maker at Lefere Forge until his retirement. He was a member of the Brooklyn American Legion and enjoyed spending free time golfing, sailing and singing karaoke.

His family . . . Bill is survived by his children, Judy (Larry) Cummings; Richard (Penny) Crapser; grandchildren, Amy (Tim) Wicklund, Jeff (Amy) Cummings, Rhonda, Christine, Chelsea and Kendall Crapser; 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Alice Robinson, Phyllis Powaga and Jim McManus.

His farewell . . . Bill’s family will greet friends Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel with Pastor John Masters officiating. Interment South Jackson Community Cemetery. In Bill’s honor, memorial donations may be shared with Great Lakes Caring Hospice. Please sign Bill’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Crapser family by calling 877-231-7900.