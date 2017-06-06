Janet Mae Rutan Fouty, 78 years, passed to her final resting place on June 6, 2017 surrounded by her husband, Roy, and son, Doug. She fought a valiant but brief fight against lymphoma at Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo, Mich.

Janet was the first-born daughter of Anna Victoria Verro Rutan and Jennings “Doc” Mark Rutan, born at Foote Hospital, Jackson May 22, 1939. She was a devoted and attentive daughter to her parents until her courageous fight began against lymphoma.

Janet married James Roy Fouty, her Addison High School sweetheart, on July 20, 1957 at Somerset Center United Methodist Church.

While living in the Liberty area, her two athletic sons piqued her interest in football, basketball, track and baseball. She was the biggest cheerleader for the Columbia Central School District in the 1970’s. She loved to snowmobile, square dance, and ride motorcycles. She was an enthusiastic team bowler for many years. She was always available to watch her grandsons for the summer when she moved to Tennessee. She was an avid crocheter and made beautiful Afghans for her parents, and children and nieces/nephews for graduation gifts.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roy James Fouty; her sons, Mark (Lori) and Douglas Fouty; grandchildren Christopher and Matthew Fouty; great-grandson Decklyn; brothers, Roger (Lucretia) Rutan, Rodney (Terry) Rutan, Karen (Shari) Rutan; nieces and nephews, Rhonda (Pete), Cody and Austin Benfant and Roderick (Kristin), Conner, and Kedzie Rutan; and parents Jennings “Doc” Rutan, Anna Verro Rutan.

A family celebration of Janet’s life was held at Mark Fouty’s home on June 10 2017.

Pastor Patricia Pebley from the Somerset Center Methodist Church will officiate the graveside services at the Somerset Center Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. on June 24.