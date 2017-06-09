James Daniel Lucas Jr., 45, passed away Friday, June 9, 2017, in Jackson. He was born Oct. 14, 1971, in Tecumseh, the son of James D. and Brenda D. Lucas, Sr. James attended Onsted Schools and graduated from Columbia Alternative Education in Brooklyn. He worked as a mechanic and musician, playing in several bands. James loved music, camping and being near the water.

Surviving is his son, James Daniel Lucas, III, of Lake Columbia; mother, Brenda (Mark) Szmansky of Adrian; father, James (Phyllis Perry) Lucas, Sr. of Brooklyn; sister, Amy Lucas of Belleville; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Powers of Tennessee and several aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, McAlester “Mack” Powers and paternal grandparents, John and Inez Lucas.

Private family services were held Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted with Pastor Ronald Sparks officiating with cremation to follow. Memorials in James name can be made to the Onsted American Legion, Durkee-Seager Post #550, P.O. Box 234, Onsted, MI 49265. Condolences and messages of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.