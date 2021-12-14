William Arthur Case, 83, of Napoleon Township, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 11, 2021, under the loving care of his family and Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Athlene Case. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jane A.; children, Robert “Rob or Bigsy” Case of Napoleon and Ann Case and granddaughter, Zoe McCrea.

Bill was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. “Mr. Bill” retired as a school bus driver for Napoleon Community Schools with 24 years of service. He also worked as a painter at Jordon’s, which became Jim’s Collision in Napoleon as well as a stocking clerk at Bill’s IGA in Brooklyn.

Bill was a life member of the Napoleon Masonic Lodge #301, a former member of the Napoleon Lions Club and a member of the Napoleon United Methodist Church.

Memorial Services will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home (820 Fifth St., Michigan Center) on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 5 p.m. with Reverend Mary Sweet officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service time. Military Honors will be rendered by the Jackson County American Legion Ritual Team. Interment of cremated remains will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Napoleon.

For those who wish, contributions in Bill’s memory to the Napoleon United Methodist Church General Fund would be appreciated.