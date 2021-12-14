Donald H. McUmber, 92, of Liberty Township, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, under the care of Careline Hospice. Don is survived by his beloved family, his wife of 69 years, Mary Ella (Wetherby); three children, Joel (Roxie) McUmber of Manchester, Mich., Linda Bumpus of Lake Columbia, and John (Shari) McUmber of Spring Arbor; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; his sister, Barbara (Brent) Beamish; in-laws, Euna Mae McUmber, Theresa “Terri” McUmber; sisters-in-law, Grace Mulnix, Nancy Harris, and brother-in-law, Perry Wetherby. Preceded in death by brothers, Walter “Walt” McUmber and Richard “Dick” McUmber; sister-in-law, Clara Miller.

Don attended Napoleon High School and went to serve in the U.S. Navy. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked at Sparton Electronics and Gilbert-Commonwealth. Don was a pilot and enjoyed flying the plane that he and his wife built over the span of seven years and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. He also enjoyed his family, golf, and spending time at their cottage up north on Black Lake, Mich.

Don’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial of Don’s life will be planned at a later date. Cremation arrangements under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC in Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com).