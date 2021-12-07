Karl Paul Kakaley, 81, of Cement City passed away peacefully, Friday, December 3, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. Karl’s family held a private visitation at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, Brooklyn, Mich.

He was born on October 16, 1940, in Detroit, Mich., to Joseph and Mary (Anderanian) Kakaley. Karl married Patricia Walker, on June 25, 1992, in Gibraltar, Mich. He will be remembered as having a great sense of humor, loving to laugh and having a good time. Karl loved to golf, tend to his garden, fish and spend time on his pontoon boat. He truly enjoyed the company of his lake friends and his grief support group friends. Karl and his late wife Patti hosted the “Three Soup Sunday” every fall for many years. He retired from Ford Motor Company in Dearborn. Karl cherished the time spent with his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all.

Karl is survived by his children, Karl (Jennifer) Kakaley, Kristopher P. Kakaley, Lisa K. (Joseph) Koss; along with his grandchildren, Jessica J. Kakaley, Alyssa K. Kakaley, Cristina (Cody) Piekarz, Kendra Koss and his sister, Teresa (Joseph) Tucker. He is also survived by his late wife, Patti’s children, Karen (Mark) Rodgers, Keith (Megan) Walker, Kristina “Bean” (Steven) Allen, Zachary Rodgers, Samantha Walker and Jacob Walker. As well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patti; brother, Joseph; sister, Mary Ann and his sister, Margaret.