Willard Chapin, of Brooklyn, born June 27, 1927, in Northern Michigan, died June 21, 2021, in Adrian, Mich. Willard was the former owner of Chapin Chevrolet in Brooklyn.

He is survived by his wife, Mary F. (Mafy) Chapin of Brooklyn; his children, Beth (Bill) Borchardt of Hudson, and Dennis Chapin of Antelope, Calif.; five grandchildren, Andrew (Lisa) Borchardt of Blissfield, Sara Grevera of San Jose, Calif. and Bryan Grevera of Sunnydale, Calif., and Madison Bogdan and Grant Bogdan of Columbus, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Grant and Brooklyn Borchardt of Blissfield and stepdaughters, Kelly (Lawrence) Bogdan of Columbus, Ohio and Karla Hard of Jackson, Mich.; brothers, Bill Chapin of Rives Junction and Raymond Chapin of Grand Rapids, Mich., and sister, Kathy Novak of Tennessee and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Maryann Chapin and sister, Charlotte Wilton.

Arrangements are pending through Eineder Funeral Home, Brooklyn, Mich. and can be found at einederfuneralhomes.com. A full obituary will appear in next week’s Exponent.