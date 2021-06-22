Richard (Dick) Harry Moyer, 73, passed away on June 18, 2021. Dick’s family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 23 at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. A service in celebration of his life will immediately follow, at 11:30 am.

He was born on March 7, 1948, in Buffalo, New York, to William Harry Moyer and Ida Mae Weaver. Dick married the love of his life, Lois, on July 18, 1970, in Madison, Wisc.

Dick will be remembered for the living example he set, for all-out, no holds barred, good living. To know him was to know boundless joy, undivided and ever-present attention, and unconditional love. He was a gifted teacher who touched the lives of thousands of other educators through his classes at the University of Michigan-Dearborn and the textbooks he authored for science classrooms. His expertise in STEM learning is a legacy that will continue to enhance the science learning of students for many years.

He lived every day of lake and ocean life to its fullest. His daily routines were quirky, filled with fix-it projects and never-ending curiosity. His days were filled with laughter, riddles and what-ifs never left unanswered.

His sparky wit and curious eye made him the ideal travel companion, and he and Lois traveled the world, preferring a true slice of local life – Bed and Breakfast treasures, little shops, linger-worthy restaurants, and narrow off the map roads to nowhere – to museums and cathedrals. His list of accomplishments is long, the list of people who loved him is longer, and his memories will live in the Spirit of Clarklake forever.

Dick will be missed by his wife, Lois; his children, Jessica (and fiancé Denny Nicodemus) and Emily (and husband Kevin Guse); grandchildren Evelyn (Evie), Zoey, and Eleanor (Ellie); beloved Picazo, Vanevenhoven, and Kirschner nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions are suggested to the U of M-Dearborn Foundation or Clark Lake Spirit Foundation. Please leave a message of comfort for Dick’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.