Richard Terrell (Terry) Roberts, a former resident of Clarklake, 1947-1966, passed from this life Monday, June 14, 2021, at St. Joe’s Hospital in Ypsilanti, Mich. He was born February 20, 1943, in Detroit, Mich. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Miner) of 55 years. They were married on October 29, 1966, in the Clarklake Community Church.

Also, surviving are daughters, Michelle Brown (Gary) and Kathy Xuereb (Steve; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. Terry was the son of Monford and Madge (Mackey) Roberts (both deceased); brother, of Marilyn (Roberts) Johnson, Thomas R. Johnson (deceased) and Linda J. Roberts, both of Jackson, Mich. Uncle to Craig and Sally, great uncle to Chase and Corinne Johnson of Wisconsin. Many nieces and nephews in and outside of Michigan. He loved the Lord and was an active member in several Bible Study groups, reading and studying the Bible.

He attended Napoleon Schools, where he played football and the tenor saxophone in the school band. He graduated from the Napoleon schools in 1961 and then enlisted in the Navy and served aboard a destroyer, the USS John W. Thomason, which included shore leave in Japan. He also was stationed on Midway Island, including shore leave on the Hawaiian Islands.

Terry was an electrical engineer/operations supervisor for AT&T in Chicago and Canton, Mich., retiring after more than 30 years. He enjoyed his retirement playing golf, spending time with his family, friends, Mackey cousins (and their families) and swimming again in Clarklake whenever the opportunity presented itself.

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home in Canton, Mich., with Navy military honors. Interment will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Mich., at a later date this year.