Wilber Earl Lamb, 96, of Norvell Township, passed away at his home September 28, 2020. He was born March 27, 1924 in Kenton, Ohio. He was a long-time crop and sheep farmer in Norvell Township, retiring from Tecumseh Products as a Journeyman Industrial Electrician. Upon his and Doris’ graduation from Manchester High School in 1942, he worked at Ypsilanti Bomber Plant, and was drafted into the Army Air Corp, then married Doris M. Parr on November 30, 1946, in Manchester.

She survives (his last word was “Doris”), along with their children, Louise Powell of Jackson, David Lamb of Norvell Township, and Ellen Lamb of Grand Ledge; grandchildren, Anne (Scott) Suchecki, James A. (Keri) Rowley, Sarah Powell, Nicholas (Claire) Powell, Christan Stoolmaker; great-grandchildren, Logan, Andrew, Brett, and Shane Stahl, Madison and Kaitlyn Rowley, Audi and Averi Powell; nieces and nephews. Lamb was preceded in death by his parents, Earl G. and Lydia (Moore) Lamb; grandparents, Marion and Laura “Emma” (Smith) Lamb, Albert “Allie” and Caroline (Amsler) Moore, all of Hardin County Ohio; siblings, Thelma Montgomery, Juanita Fink, infant Orville Lamb, and fraternal twin Walter Lamb, Sr.

Having grown up working his father’s muck farm, he maintained a large vegetable garden until a couple years’ ago, sharing the bounty with friends and family. “Wib” enjoyed deer, fox, pheasant, and ‘coon hunting, harness racing, picking huckleberries and nuts, writing his name and riding his bicycle BACKWARDS, teaching his grandchildren geography, cranking homemade ice cream with their strawberries for family reunions (being left-handed, he once cranked in the wrong direction for four hours) and, with Doris, they drove, traveled, and cruised throughout North America and Europe, wintering in Arcadia, Fla., for 30 years. With deep gratitude, we acknowledge the expert care provided by everyone at Great Lakes/Elara Home Health and Hospice programs. Cremated burial will be in Norvell Township Cemetery. Due to COVID conditions, a gathering may be planned at a later date. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center.