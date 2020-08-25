Linda Zoller, 93, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away on August 16, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1927. She married her husband, John Zoller, on November 16, 1957, in Detroit, Mich. She joins him in Heaven as he passed away on January 5, 2017.

They had two daughters together, Ingrid (Robert )Shaw and Margareth Walz. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Rob (Melanie), Nichole (Josh), and Heather (Tyler) and two great-grandchildren, Carter and Scarlett. Linda will always be remembered as an independent, kind-hearted, loving woman. She will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at St. Rita’s on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10 a.m.