Juanita Faye Reeves, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on July 2, 1936, in Townley, Ala., to Dudley and Laura (Adkins) Wallace. Faye married the love of her life, the late, Robert S. Reeves on April 20, 1952, in Mississippi. They were married for 54 years. She will be remembered as a loving, caring mother and grandmother. Faye loved being outdoors, doing yard work and gardening. She was a very fashionable lady that took pride in her appearance. Faye loved gospel music and was very strong in her faith, never missing her favorite televangelist, Jimmy Swaggart. She tried to attend the annual family “Declaration Day” in her home state of Alabama, whenever possible. Faye enjoyed taking family vacations, traveling to Las Vegas and Florida. Her southern cooking was one of her favorite past times, and she especially enjoyed the company of her dog “Candy”. Faye will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving is her children, Donna Stubbs, Robert “Gary” Reeves, Janice (Duane) Strong and Linda Freund; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Robert.

Faye’s family held a private service at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Please leave a message of comfort for Faye’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.