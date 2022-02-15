Wayland (Rich) Richardson, 91, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Onsted, Mich., died Monday, February 7, 2022, at Venice Hospice Home in Venice, Fla.

He was born February 18, 1930, in Onsted, to Rial and Pearl (Corley) Richardson. He graduated from Onsted High School in 1948, then served in the U.S. Navy. He then owned and operated Richardson’s TV Service in Onsted for over twenty years. He was a member of the Onsted Fire Department, the Onsted Kiwanis Club and the Lions Club. He also served on the Onsted Village Council.

He had been a resident of Bradenton, Fla., for about the last thirty years.

He is survived by two sons, Rick Richardson of Brooklyn, Mich., and Gregg Richardson of Bradenton, Fla.; three grandchildren, Ron, Kimberly and Laura, all of Bradenton; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Freida Wilkins, Audrey Dils and Norma Shadewald and his wife, Marian.

Cremation has taken place and burial will take place at a later date in Bradenton, Fla.