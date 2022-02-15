Joanne Louise Havens, 84, of Cement City, Mich., passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Hospice of Palm Beach County in Delray Beach Fla. She was born on July 13, 1937, in Addison, Mich., to Jerold W. and Stella L. (Keefer) Williams. She married Dale I. Havens, Jr. on July 5, 1956, in Cement City, and he preceded her in death on October 25, 2009. She lived all of her life in the Cement City-Addison area. Joanne graduated from Cement City High School in 1955. She was a member of the Cement City Baptist Church and she enjoyed cooking food at church functions.

Surviving is one son, Jerry and Petrina Havens of Delray Beach, Fla., one daughter, Lisa Havens of Battle Creek, Mich.; six grandchildren, Sarah Havens, Dominica (David) Matthews, Jared Havens, Annalisa (Mike) Hayes, Dale (Michele) Havens, Rachel Havens; six great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Sharon and Esther Williams and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dale; one son, Jeffrey; two brothers, Jerry Lee and James Lynn.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Drew Woods officiating. Burial will take place at Cement City Baptist Church Memorial Gardens in Cement City. The visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cement City Baptist Church or St. Jude’s. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.