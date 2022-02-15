Dominique Nicole Theil
Dominique Nicole Theil, 65, of Napoleon, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, Jackson. Dominique’s family and friends will gather Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Her scripture service will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., following the gathering of friends and family at 10:30 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Fr. Satheesh Alphonse SdC of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church will serve as celebrant.
She was born on February 2, 1957, in Marange-Silvange, France to Richard and Jacqueline (Symphorien) Morawiec. Dominique married, Michael Theil, on July 28, 1999, in Jackson, Mich. She proudly served in the United States Army for five and a half years in traffic management. Through that career, she did a lot of traveling. She gave her children an amazing childhood.
In 2011, she became co-owner of Freedom Franks, in Napoleon. She loved her time at the restaurant, relishing the opportunity to create and serve the community. Dominique loved to cook; she would try anything once. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, her pets, and spending as much time as possible with her family, especially the grandchildren. Dominique was a member of Our Lady of Fatima for several years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Dominique is survived by her husband of 22 years, Michael; her children, Dwayne (Simona) Wright and Sarah Wright; her mother, Jacqueline; siblings, Pascal (Iris) Morawiec, Carole Morawiec, and Jean-Jacques (Amina) Morawiec; grandchildren, Denver, Sebastian, Roman, Luka and Xavier; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard; and brother, Philippe Morawiec.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Dominique’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.