Dominique Nicole Theil, 65, of Napoleon, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, Jackson. Dominique’s family and friends will gather Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Her scripture service will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., following the gathering of friends and family at 10:30 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Fr. Satheesh Alphonse SdC of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church will serve as celebrant.

She was born on February 2, 1957, in Marange-Silvange, France to Richard and Jacqueline (Symphorien) Morawiec. Dominique married, Michael Theil, on July 28, 1999, in Jackson, Mich. She proudly served in the United States Army for five and a half years in traffic management. Through that career, she did a lot of traveling. She gave her children an amazing childhood.

In 2011, she became co-owner of Freedom Franks, in Napoleon. She loved her time at the restaurant, relishing the opportunity to create and serve the community. Dominique loved to cook; she would try anything once. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, her pets, and spending as much time as possible with her family, especially the grandchildren. Dominique was a member of Our Lady of Fatima for several years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dominique is survived by her husband of 22 years, Michael; her children, Dwayne (Simona) Wright and Sarah Wright; her mother, Jacqueline; siblings, Pascal (Iris) Morawiec, Carole Morawiec, and Jean-Jacques (Amina) Morawiec; grandchildren, Denver, Sebastian, Roman, Luka and Xavier; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard; and brother, Philippe Morawiec.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Dominique’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.