Warren W. Swartz, 86, of Somerset, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson.

He was born on Nov. 10, 1930, in Jackson, Mich., to Lloyd P. and Hazel A. (Smith) Swartz. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Loren Swartz, Walter Swartz, sisters, Ellen Colburn, Rose Blackman, and son-in-law, Paul Myers. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Thelma (Reeser) Swartz, daughter, Annette Marie Myers, sons, Steven Warren (Annette Lynn) Swartz, Douglas Ray (Kathy) Swartz, sister, Ruth Tilden, sister-in-laws, Gerry Swartz, Midge Swartz, Bonnie Reeser, Simone Reeser, eight grandchildren, Amber, Brandon, Donna, Nicholas, Jacob, Megan, Tyler, Adam and seven great-grandchildren.

Warren enjoyed farming as a young man, working for the Coppernoll family. Warren was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Army. He worked as a maintenance man in the steel fabrication industry in Jackson for over 30 years. He enjoyed many family activities, including watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved traveling to Branson, Mo., and listening to country music, bird watching and spending time at the Addison Senior Center. He also loved playing euchre and five crowns, especially with his favorite partner Thelma.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Drew Woods officiating. Burial will take place in Somerset Cemetery in Somerset, Mich. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Full Military Honors will be performed by the Hudson American Legion, Hannan-Colvin Post #180.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home or to Cement City Baptist Church.