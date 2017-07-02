Rose Ann Sallows, 64, of Somerset Township, formerly of Morenci, died Sunday, July 2, 2017, at her home, while under the gentle care of her family and Allegiance Hospice, as the result of cancer. Born Oct. 16, 1952, she was the twelfth child of fourteen from the union of the late George Marion and Bertha Ann (Eastman) King.

Rose attended grade school in Cement City and later Columbia Central in Brooklyn when districts merged. She married Jim Lee Sallows on April 26, 1997, at the First Baptist Church in Morenci, and he survives. Rose was most recently employed as a caregiver at Vista Grande Villa in Jackson, after owning and operating a tanning salon, Sunseekers in Vandercook Lake for several years.

Rose was the matriarch of her family, and her life was devoted to their welfare. She adored her family, and grew especially fond of her precious grandchildren. She loved to cook for them, always making enough for an army, and she proudly shared her culinary skills with her grown children. She also enjoyed baking, and was known to prepare sweet treats for several weeks in anticipation of the holidays throughout each year. She was proud of her abundant annual flower beds that adorned her property, and she nurtured them with tender loving care. Perhaps her favorite pastime was fishing in her lucky spot at Lake LeAnn, where in 2016 she caught a 21-inch 6.5lb bass. Rose was a simple woman with a remarkable positive attitude, whose optimism and faith allowed her to live her life with stoic grace even when faced with her terminal illness.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 20 years, Jim, are her daughter, Sherry Kidder of Lansing; son, Ronald (Kori) Chrisman of Somerset; step-daughter, Lisa (Cody) Hanawalt of Morenci; step-son, Jason (Kelly) Sallows of Jackson; five brothers, Tom (Arlene) King of Somerset, Leonard “Lee” (Pat) King of Lake LeAnn, Teddy (Linda) King of Somerset, Dwight (Debbie) King of Concord, and Roger (Doris) King of Jackson; a sister, Joyce (Jerry) Manchester of Brooklyn; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her beloved canine companion, Ruger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven of her siblings, Marie Rowe, Merritt King, John King, Russ King, Carl King, Laura Shaft, and Betty Iverson.

In accordance with Rose’s final wishes, cremation will take place and interment will take place in West Aldrich Cemetery in Somerset Township. Arrangements were handled by the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci.

Memorial contributions in honor of Rose can be sent to Allegiance Hospice. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.