Warren Glenn Fugate, 91, of Napoleon, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. He was born on February 3, 1931, in Detroit, Mich., to Cornelius and Clara (Slauson) Fugate. Warren married the love of his life, Arlene, on May 14, 1955, in Manchester, Mich. He will be remembered as being a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Warren proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church and enjoyed his Wednesday breakfasts with his golfing buddies and his wood carving group. Warren retired from Consumers Energy after 30 years of service and then went to work at Meijer. He and Arlene also volunteered for over 15 years at Elara Caring. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Warren will be missed by his wife of 66 years, Arlene; his children, David (Michele) Fugate, Terri McLaury; sisters, Marion Campbell and Ruth Judd; grandchildren, David (Lucy) Fugate, Jr., Michael (Abby) Fugate, Warren Fugate, Clara Fugate, Andrew (Mal) Fugate and Katie McLaury; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a great-granddaughter, Mac, and son-in-law, Matt McLaury.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Warren’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.